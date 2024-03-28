Suddenly, dark theme!
-
While I do not dislike it, I was a little surprised to notice that the Vivaldi forum suddenly got set to a dark theme these last few weeks (?). And I can't find any talk of it. It's very black, and all the white text really stands out now.
When did this change happen, and how do you feel about it?
-
@Nebu
I can't select the day theme (aka "No skin") on the forum, the selection is saved but the forum remains dark. Browser in dark theme, system in dark mode too.
That's what I don't feel good about.
As it is - a dark gray shade is better than aggressive black.
It would be nice to have that shade everywhere on the forum - just in the night theme, of course.
Well, my browser theme (not the forum!) is always nightly.
I've now changed my browser theme to daytime - switching forum themes works fine with it. Kiwi browser behaves similarly.
Question: what broke when updating the forum?
-
@Nebu It is because the forum now follows your system color scheme. I have my Windows 10 set to dark mode and get a dark forum page as a result. And setting Windows to light mode gets the light version of the forum.
However, this does mean the forum
Skinsetting is pointless. There isn't an easy way to force the light mode if you have a dark OS theme.
If you want to report this as a bug and post the bug report number from the confirmation email here, I can confirm it in the bug tracker.
You can do so here:
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/?project=HELP&type=normal
-
@nomadic
On android, the forum theme follows the browser settings, not the system. I have android.
I'm still not sure if it's a bug.
Maybe it's just that the forum customization work just isn't finished.
-
@far4 said in Suddenly, dark theme!:
@Nebu
I can't select the day theme (aka "No skin") on the forum, the selection is saved but the forum remains dark. Browser in dark theme, system in dark mode too.
That's what I don't feel good about.
As it is - a dark gray shade is better than aggressive black.
It would be nice to have that shade everywhere on the forum - just in the night theme, of course.
I agree with that! The grey that makes up the background here where I'm typing is pretty nice. But the 'hard black' gives me Android dev 2012 vibes, it's a bit adolescent.
Edit:
Interestingly, Vivaldi (the forum) now forces the black theme whatever I chose – both 'No skin' and 'Default (No Skin)' results in the black theme.
-
@far4 The forum theme on desktop follows the browser settings too, at least on Linux.
-
@nomadic said in Suddenly, dark theme!:
@Nebu It is because the forum now follows your system color scheme. I have my Windows 10 set to dark mode and get a dark forum page as a result. And setting Windows to light mode gets the light version of the forum.
However, this does mean the forum
Skinsetting is pointless. There isn't an easy way to force the light mode if you have a dark OS theme.
If you want to report this as a bug and post the bug report number from the confirmation email here, I can confirm it in the bug tracker.
You can do so here:
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/?project=HELP&type=normal
I did not see this post initially. This seems a very strange behaviour, to say the least. Thanks for clearing it up.
I've had dark theme on Windows forever, so the forum/browser deciding to change the theme based on that must be a recent thing. (And isn't there any discussion about this in any of the forums? I can't find any.)
-
@Nebu It's not strange at all. A lot of sites do this. And it's been supported in browsers for years.
What's new with this update is only that the forum now also does it.
The issue with it ignoring the Skin setting is a bug that needs to be reported. Or they will fix it over Easter break at some time.
-
@Pathduck said in Suddenly, dark theme!:
@Nebu It's not strange at all. A lot of sites do this. And it's been supported in browsers for years.
I've never encountered that.
What (well-known) websites do this? ️
-
@Nebu Well off the top of my head:
https://vivaldi.com
https://www.youtube.com
https://github.com/
https://developer.mozilla.org/
https://learn.microsoft.com/en-gb/
https://www.quora.com
Maybe not well-known to you, but well-known to me.