Hi.

I was watching a youtube video and writing a post on a forum when suddenly the vidio stopped, and many elements in the page were not responsive anymore. I could switch tabs, but could not close a tab or window and could not reload a page. Since I could not restart Vivaldi normally, I checked the task manager and by that time it was at 14GB of RAM, growing constantly. I had had a good number of tabs open tabs open so maybe it was that. I killed Vivaldi via the taskmanager and restarted it, but it went into that same bugged state and ate at my RAM again at approx 1GB extra per 20 seconds.

After some research I moved away the Session folder in my AppData. Then it started fine, but I lost my many organized tabgroups. If I use the original Sessions folder, it always goes into the bugged state again.

After around an hour of Youtube and various other things, the same issue happened again. Now I had only 5 tabs open so it wasnt that. Again restart doesn't help, I have to delete Sessions folder to start fresh.

What can I do to troubleshoot?