Minor update (4) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.6
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
This update includes a range of crash fixes and also some security fixes from Chromium upstream.
Can we search Easter Eggs in this version?
I love the little rabbit
Weird, my 6.6 Standalone does not check for update.
The 6.6 Stables with Install for user on other Windows 11 accounts tell me that update is available.
[Tabs] Can no longer drap and drop text across tiled tabs (VB-102564)
7th hoppy to update
Beholder4096
Nice to see a lot of crashing fixed. Unfortunately, the crashbug that crashes on clicking the Help top menu (VB-103076) still remains in this version.
Yeah, many many tabs.
Strange. Update notifier fails!?
debug log:
[0327/145615.463:INFO:update_notifier_main.cc(635)] *** 6.6.3271.53 *** [0327/145615.494:INFO:update_notifier_main.cc(637)] "P:\Vivaldi STABLE\Application\update_notifier.exe" --verbose-logging --auto-check --browser-startup [0327/145615.546:INFO:update_notifier_manager.cc(526)] Starting a new update check, mode=4 [0327/145615.553:INFO:update_notifier_manager.cc(288)] Downloading an appcast from https://update.vivaldi.com/update/1.0/public/appcast.x64.xml [0327/145615.606:INFO:update_notifier_manager.cc(585)] No update: update version 6.6.3271.53 <= installed version 6.6.3271.53 [0327/145615.606:INFO:update_notifier_manager.cc(789)] Update check finished in 0.059602 s [0327/145615.613:INFO:update_notifier_main.cc(770)] exit_code=0
mib2berlin
@DoctorG
Hi, it's a bit different on my Windows 11 install, auto update was not working so I update manually.
Vivaldi restart immediately, the binary download was finished in the background I guess but I don`t got the message to restart Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: I think that's why we have so few posts here, auto update doesn't work.
@mib2berlin Please confirm VB-105196