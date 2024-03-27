Slow to open
Hi, I've been having troubles with Vivaldi for a long time now. It's always been slow to open (5-10 seconds). The one time it hasn't been slow, was after that "big performance update" from some years ago. The first lime launching Vivaldi after installing that update, it opened immediately, but that was the end of it. How can I resolve this? Thanks.
Specs:
14900k
3080ti
96gb 6400 ddr5
gen4 nvme with cache
barbudo2005
Sorry, but what's the point of shutting down Vivaldi during the day, with 96 GB RAM?
Put the shortcut of Vivaldi in the Start folder. Turn on the computer every day in the morning and go to have breakfast.
mib2berlin
@barbudo2005
Hi, I do the same, I rarely shut down Vivaldi but 5-10 seconds on this hardware is really a lot for a restart of Vivaldi.
@Osumunbro
It takes about 2 seconds on my laptop, specs in my signature.
Check if Lazy Load Restored Tabs is enabled in Settings > General.
Check if your security software start running if you start Vivaldi in the Windows Task Manager.
Cheers, mib
@Osumunbro, apart of Vivaldi as main browser, I have installed also other browsers with different engines, mainly for testing (all in default settings): Mullvad (Gecko), Otter (Qt5), SSuite Netsurf (WebView).
Vivaldi open in less than 4 seconds after boot in the morning, Mullvad is somewhat slower, Otter and Netsurf are the fastest, opening speed the same as in the Windows File explorer (< 1 s), but they are also the simplest.
Sys specs in my signature. Your problem seems more a system setting or security soft issue than one of Vivaldi.