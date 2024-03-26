Unable to log in to email through server
-
Blackzero201
I come from Chinese Mainland, but I use VPN to access other Vivaldi services, and everything is normal.
I am certain that I am qualified to use Webmail.
When I logged into Vivaldi email using the web client, everything was fine.
But when I use the email client of Vivaldi browser or other email clients such as Thunderbird, I am unable to log in to the email server as it appears to be unable to access the recipient and sender servers.
But at the same time, I used Vivaldi browser to add my email's calendar, but it was successfully added.
I once posted in the Chinese section of the forum, and it seems that my problem is not just me (although there aren't many people in the Chinese section of the forum)
What exactly is the reason for this?
——————
The above content is from machine translation
-
@Blackzero201 Hi - using a VPN extension in the browser is just a proxy for HTTP requests. It's is not a real VPN which operates on your OS layer for all network requests.
The mail clients do not use any VPN extension, they connect directly to the server.
I found a tool that checks port connections from China - Beijing, Hangzhou:
https://www.site24x7.com/public/t/results-1711471356443.html
https://www.site24x7.com/public/t/results-1711471371122.html
https://www.site24x7.com/public/t/results-1711471466047.html
You can try connecting from the command line to test.
Use
telnetor better
ncat: https://nmap.org/ncat/
λ ncat -v imap.vivaldi.net 143 Ncat: Version 7.94 ( https://nmap.org/ncat ) Ncat: Connected to 31.209.137.15:143.
Ports to check:
https://help.vivaldi.com/services/webmail/setting-up-vivaldi-mail-in-a-mail-client/
You will need to install a proper VPN, or contact your government to get them to open for Vivaldi's servers.
-
Blackzero201
@Pathduck
The ridicule based on the user's country is inappropriate and unnecessary.
And the interface query tool you provided also shows that the response time of Beijing and Hangzhou is 0, which may mean that there is no direct connection.
At the same time, I use VPN client instead of VPN browser extension, so the content you provide does not seem to solve my problem.
Maybe I should use the webside for a long time.
Anyway, thanks for your reply.