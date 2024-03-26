@Blackzero201 Hi - using a VPN extension in the browser is just a proxy for HTTP requests. It's is not a real VPN which operates on your OS layer for all network requests.

The mail clients do not use any VPN extension, they connect directly to the server.

I found a tool that checks port connections from China - Beijing, Hangzhou:

https://www.site24x7.com/public/t/results-1711471356443.html

https://www.site24x7.com/public/t/results-1711471371122.html

https://www.site24x7.com/public/t/results-1711471466047.html

You can try connecting from the command line to test.

Use telnet or better ncat : https://nmap.org/ncat/

λ ncat -v imap.vivaldi.net 143 Ncat: Version 7.94 ( https://nmap.org/ncat ) Ncat: Connected to 31.209.137.15:143.

Ports to check:

https://help.vivaldi.com/services/webmail/setting-up-vivaldi-mail-in-a-mail-client/

You will need to install a proper VPN, or contact your government to get them to open for Vivaldi's servers.