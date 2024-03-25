I cannot say enough about how impressively Vivaldi Snyc has grown from the inception of Sync on Vivaldi- in general it works very well for moving between machines if needed, and I find that it is mostly because of the Synced Tabs heading in the Windows Panel.

Being able to search for open tabs on multiple devices on multiple OSes is a wonderful feature.

But I think it could be even better, by implementing this for history, also.

This could be accomplished by:

Having a History on Other Devices primary sort heading in the History Panel

Panel Adding a All Devices entry to the drop-down menu below the search box in the History Panel

Panel Even better, adding a second drop-down menu for Devices within the History Panel, where users can see the devices included in their account, just like with the Windows Panel, and select a specific device's history to view, or choose to browse all of their devices' history as one continuous session

I think this would make it much easier to find history elements, rather than relying on typing in the Address Bar to locate items in the Synced History, especially for those of us that remember the Favicon rather than the name/address