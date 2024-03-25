Adding 2FA to saved passwords
-
morshedloo
Hi there,
I've been a big fan of Vivaldi for years. I use 2FA for many accounts and I really don't like to save my passwords in other third-party applications like protonpass. It provides saving 2FA alongside passwords which is very convenient.
I hope to see this feature in Vivaldi soon.
-
mib2berlin
@morshedloo
Hi, maybe a moderator can move your post to the feature request section.
We have a quite similar request, it got only 4 user votes in 1 1/2 Years. I don't need this too.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/89691/2fa-vivaldi-sync-and-2fa-vivaldi-lock
Cheers, mib