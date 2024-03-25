Is there a connection even? I delete cookies after I have been to a site that is highly intensive in cookies and garbage. I also tried the settings: delete when window closes: and sites that cannot post cookies and they don't work. I never use WIKIPEDIA, it is too undependable and there is a tendency to change and even omit information. I hate and don't need to be partially informed. Now, since my last update, I get cookies from Wikipedia as two domains. They just show up, I have tried not searching anything, because Wikipedia sometimes comes up on teh right of a search in a small box and I thought that box was sending me cookies but no, the two lines still pop up and are there every time I look to see how many I have and try to get rid of them. Anyone else with this nuisance? Is this a part of my daily routine? If it is, it won't be for long.