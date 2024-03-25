I just started with vivaldi and I like it a lot, but these small issues almost ruins it completely.

Regarding EMAIL:

Everytime I left click on my account in the email panel, vivaldi decides to bombard with me with showing all the emails. I already have cleaned up all my accounts by moving emails from my inbox into tags/folders. So why bother to show all my mails.

Everytime I click on my account I see all my mails, this doesn't make any sense to me and is very annoying.

I immediately want to see the contents o f my inbox.

Also why are all the folders expanded? I have to manually collapse all the folders... Is there a way to resolve these 2 issues? I tried to uncheck certain items in "Mail panel order..." (in settings) but vivaldi keeps forcing to show all my mails.