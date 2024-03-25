Click on account, show inbox in stead of all mails and collapse all folders
I just started with vivaldi and I like it a lot, but these small issues almost ruins it completely.
Regarding EMAIL:
Everytime I left click on my account in the email panel, vivaldi decides to bombard with me with showing all the emails. I already have cleaned up all my accounts by moving emails from my inbox into tags/folders. So why bother to show all my mails.
Everytime I click on my account I see all my mails, this doesn't make any sense to me and is very annoying.
I immediately want to see the contents o f my inbox.
Also why are all the folders expanded? I have to manually collapse all the folders... Is there a way to resolve these 2 issues? I tried to uncheck certain items in "Mail panel order..." (in settings) but vivaldi keeps forcing to show all my mails.
mib2berlin
@r0nn
Hi, Vivaldi mail called M3 is quite different to other mail clients.
I use it with 5 accounts and my workflow is to click on All Messages > Unread, then I see only new unread mails of all accounts.
Mark a mail to Read with the key G mark it as read and jump to the next mail, and so forth.
If mail marked as read it disappear from Unread and is shown in Received.
I still have some custom folders but I rarely look in it.
You can let Vivaldi mark mails as you view them in Settings > Mail > Unread Messages automatically.
I create filters on the mail servers moving some mails to folders, Bank for example.
As I use clients on different PC, Laptops and mobiles all is sorted automatically on all clients.
Cheers, mib
I will look further into your method
Thank you for your feedback!