I have gone to Tools / Settings / Downloads and clicked Save File to Default Location Without Asking and also Update Default Location When Choosing Save as Location.

I use Save as to save a download file and select the folder to save it to.

The next time I click on a file to download it, it goes to the Windows default Download folder.

This didn't happen until the last few weeks.

Any suggestions for how to get Vivaldi to save the default download location when I do Save As, and use that when I click on a file to download it?

If I right click on a file and select Save As, it shows the last folder I saved to. But if I just click on the file to download it, it goes to the Windows default folder instead of the one I last saved to in Vivaldi.