This content is blocked | ¿?
-
This content is blocked. Contact the site owner to fix the issue.
Every month I download my credit card statement from the provider's website. This month, I can't download it and get the subject error: "This content is blocked. Contact the site owner to fix the issue."
I find this a little surprising as it works fine with Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Any suggestions as to what might be causing this or how to troubleshoot in more detail?
Using version 6.6.3271.53 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
--
ModEdit: Title
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@nschloss
Hi, did you get a message "Download from insecure location" in Chrome?
If you use the Vivaldi ad blocker sometimes the blocking lists get an update and block content, disable the ad blocker with the shield icon i the address bar for this page.
Please test this in a private window and/or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
Cheers, mib
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@nschloss said in This content is blocked. Contact the site owner to fix the issue.:
This content is blocked. Contact the site owner to fix the issue
This is an error indicating that the web site has specified a security policy for the content (known as CSP) that instructs the browser to not load the content because that would be a security problem (e.g. an attack site embeds it as a frame in order to steal money or perform other fraud). IOW, not following the directive could expose you, the user, to a security problem. This is something the website owner needs to fix.
One thing you might want to consider regarding the "other browsers": Vivaldi 6.6 is based on Chromium 122 (Extended Stable), the current Google Chrome Stable is based on Chromium 123 (as of this week). It could be that the Chromium team fixed some kind of issue with CSP in the past couple of months. (Same thing for the others.). When comparing Vivaldi to other Chromium-based browsers you need to use the exact same Chromium version in the other browser, too.
-
I'm still having this issue and still not clear how to resolve it. Again, it works fine on Google Chrome and Firefox.
I'm using this Vivaldi version:
Vivaldi 6.9.3447.37 (Stable channel) (64-bit) Revision 6923341966265dac6a8ac55dfa1cd67cbff52be8 OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4780) JavaScript V8 12.8.374.24 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/128.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
This is my Chrome version:
128.0.6613.138 (Official Build) (64-bit)
Any advice on how to troubleshoot please?
--
ModEdit: </>
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@nschloss said in This content is blocked. Contact the site owner to fix the issue.:
I download my credit card statement from the provider's website. This month, I can't download it and get the subject error: "This content is blocked. Contact the site owner to fix the issue."
Had you asked your provider support why they block Vivaldi?
Vivaldi 6.9.3447.37 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Try to update to 6.9.3447.44.
@nschloss said in This content is blocked. Contact the site owner to fix the issue.:
still not clear how to resolve it
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
For a test, had you tried in different profile without any settings (close welcome page when it appears)?
-
Thanks for the suggestions. I went through the trouble-shooting steps. Guest profile worked so I knew it was something in my setup. Turns out it was as simple as not having 'Enable Internal PDF Viewer' checked under 'Webpages' settings. I do this because I prefer to use an external viewer. I'm a little surprised this is required to make things work.
Anyway - now I have a new question if I may please. After the image of my statement pdf is displayed I want to save the pdf. When I click the 'Download' icon in the upper right, it wants to save 'RetrieveFISCantonCardEZ.asp' - not the pdf I'm hoping for. Can I affect this somehow to properly download the pdf being displayed?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@nschloss
Hi, no idea what this .asp file is but as workaround use the print button and in the print dialogue choose Print to PDF.
"Save page as" from the file menu should also work.
Cheers, mib
-
Ya, not a perfect solution for me unfortunately. By having to check 'Enable Internal PDF Viewer' for this one website, I now lose the preferred functionality of downloaded pdf's opening with my Windows default pdf viewer rather than the internal one.
In my non-technical mind, it's still very curious why my desired functionality for this website works fine in Chrome and Firefox but will not work in Vivaldi - i.e. being required to enable the internal viewer for the site to work. In Chrome and Firefox the site works fine, the file is not rendered in an internal viewer, gets downloaded, then immediately renders in my default external pdf viewer.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@nschloss
Hm, if I disable internal PDF viewer, disable automatic download and open a PDF page I get a popup ask for Download or Open.
If I choose Open my system PDF viewer opens the PDF.
-
I agree that works - for most sites but not for my banking site. I'll live with the compromise. Again, my frustration is that this site is only an issue if using Vivaldi - no other browser. There's something unique to the way my banking website and Vivaldi work together that hopefully I'll figure out someday I appreciate the time you've invested in offering assistance.