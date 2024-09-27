@nschloss said in This content is blocked. Contact the site owner to fix the issue.:

This content is blocked. Contact the site owner to fix the issue

This is an error indicating that the web site has specified a security policy for the content (known as CSP) that instructs the browser to not load the content because that would be a security problem (e.g. an attack site embeds it as a frame in order to steal money or perform other fraud). IOW, not following the directive could expose you, the user, to a security problem. This is something the website owner needs to fix.

One thing you might want to consider regarding the "other browsers": Vivaldi 6.6 is based on Chromium 122 (Extended Stable), the current Google Chrome Stable is based on Chromium 123 (as of this week). It could be that the Chromium team fixed some kind of issue with CSP in the past couple of months. (Same thing for the others.). When comparing Vivaldi to other Chromium-based browsers you need to use the exact same Chromium version in the other browser, too.