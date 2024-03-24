Any way to set a default profile so you can more easily use extensionless profiles for web apps?
Pretty much title. Web app/create shortcut/PWA's. I have 50 enabled extensions which I would guess is a lot to run a chat.openai.com in its own window/app. So I create a profile called chatgpt and have almost no extensions enabled on it only which are relevant. However I get issues for example when i google search text within the app it opens a vivaldi window with that the naked chatgpt as the selected profile. Any way to remedy this?