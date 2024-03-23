DuckDuckGo video results produce "refused to connect." when clicked
I am using DuckDuckGo for my search engine on Vivaldi and when I click on the "VIDEO" results of my search everything is fine with one exception. When it shows YOUTUBE videos and I click on the YouTube link at the bottom right of the video, instead of taking me to that video on youtube I get a blank window with:
www.youtube.com is blocked www.youtube.com refused to connect. ERR_BLOCKED_BY_RESPONSE
I have gone through all my settings and security from disabling to reset settings and nothing helps. What am I missing?
@palkat What you're missing is testing in another browser. It happens in all browsers, so not a Vivaldi problem.
Could've saved you some time
Aha I see, but all the other chromium / firefox browsers I just tested when you click the results they either ask you to play the video here or go to youtube. ( clicking go to youtube works on those browsers ).
Why is it duckduckgo video results from within Vivaldi display in a different way that the results interaction is so different than all the other browsers?
@palkat It does exactly the same here, in Vivaldi and all other browsers.
If it doesn't do that for you:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@Pathduck Yours looks exactly how all my other browsers look, but my vivaldi on 2 pc's look like this and just plays the video.
I looked for a setting in vivaldi and duckduckgo webpage that might effect this and its not sticking out. I know this is not end of the world issue but it is one that has bugged me for a while now.
@palkat, instead of DDG search (which I don't like) in Andi the YT video works perfectly in the search results. But some YT videos are blocked to play outside from YT, these cant be reproduced in the search results nor embedded in a SN, they appears with the message to watch it in YT
If not allowed, Andi open the Video in a new tab
@palkat I don't use DDG. When you use a search engine it's a good idea to get aquainted with its settings.
@Pathduck I guess that video playback option is what I am not finding. Incognito mode video results are just like yours asking me to play the video and such. But in regular mode not matter if im logged into my profile or not in Vivaldi it just plays the video. So I see I need to find that option your showing on the playback settings.
@Pathduck said in DuckDuckGo video results produce "refused to connect." when clicked:
@palkat I don't use DDG. When you use a search engine it's a good idea to get aquainted with its settings.
Okay for what ever reason the playback settings via duckduckgo search, under their privacy were not showing, but after yet another reset its there like your picture shows.
so now it is working just fine, wow that was strange but I really appreciate your assist on this!!
@palkat said in DuckDuckGo video results produce "refused to connect." when clicked:
but after yet another reset its there like your picture shows.
Computers are made by black magic I guess?
Anyway, why don't you just click the actual link on the right when opening the video - that way you avoid the error page.
And you could ask DDG to fix their broken YouTube embeds.
But good, now you can watch that great 90s Hip-hop
@Pathduck said in DuckDuckGo video results produce "refused to connect." when clicked:
Anyway, why don't you just click the actual link on the right when opening the video - that way you avoid the error page.
I was but got tired of knowing it was auto playing the video which then led to the original question. Now that it is back to the prompt of said clicked on video asking what to do next, I am good with that.
And you could ask DDG to fix their broken YouTube embeds.
True and I might, but we all know how that will go!