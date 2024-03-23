MAC Passwords and Contacts access from Vivaldi
Hi guys,
I am new to Vivaldi. Is there any way to access the MAC passwords and contacts from Vivaldi? In Safari is all tied up, so I am wondering as it will be a pain to have to manually transfer all data
Thanks!!!
@mixyValdi If you're on macOS 14, you could use the iCloud Passwords extension by Apple to access your passwords, but I hear the extension isn't so great, so ymmv.
Alternatively, you could export your passwords from Safari and import them into Vivaldi. To do that, in Safari go to "File -> Export -> Passwords..." in the menu bar.
Then, in Vivaldi go to
chrome://password-manager/settingsand use the "Import passwords" utility. You need to select the
.csvfile that Safari generates.
oh, that worked perfectly. Thanks a lot!
Is there any way to add or export credit cards too?
Thanks again
@mixyValdi Unfortunately no, neither Safari or Vivaldi have an import/export function for that data. You'll have to add them manually through
chrome://settings/payments.