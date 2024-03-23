Currently one has to restore deleted bookmarks from the 'Deleted' folder. It would be nice if this could simply be done by pressing Ctrl+Z . This should be able to be pressed multiple times, and, naturally, Ctrl+Y should redo.

Edit (2024-03-24):

This functionality should also be applied to the moving and reordering of bookmarks, as well as, perhaps, bookmark text field edits.

There is also no restore context option as far as I can see, so it would make sense to add that at the same time so that one could rick-click and select 'Restore' so that the bookmarks are restored to their original folder and position.