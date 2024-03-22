ignoring content-Disposition : attachment
Hi,
can some explain why Vivaldi is ignoring the following html response ?
HTTP/1.1 200 OK
Cache-Control: private,public
Content-Type: application/vnd.ms-excel
Server: Microsoft-IIS/10.0
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="test.xml"
X-AspNet-Version: 4.0.30319
Persistent-Auth: true
X-Powered-By: ASP.NET
Date: Fri, 22 Mar 2024 10:56:50 GMT
Content-Length: 5257
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?><?mso-application progid='Excel.Sheet'?><Workbook.............
...........</Workbook>
in Edge or Firefox an automatic download is startet, but in Vivaldi nothing is happening. Just a empty new page is showing.
What do i miss here ?
@webersinke IS this a SSL connection or not?
the response is coming from a web based erp system, where i have to login, but no https
@webersinke Download from non-SSL connections is blocked by Chromium core, Vivaldi inherited this.
If this is a link, you an try to use context menu → Save Link as… and you may get the download.
If not you need to use an other browser for the download.
And as i know, there is a known bug in Vivaldi which caused not showing such blocks in adressbar or download panel, all resulting in not getting files downloaded. Work is in progress for a Vivaldi fix.
Thanks for the info. Is there any setting to disable the blocking ?
@webersinke Try this (i can not test on your side):
- Open in address field
chrome://flags/#unsafely-treat-insecure-origin-as-secure
- Set button at right to Enabled
- in textarea add as comma separated list
http://12.34.56.78(change to IP your server has) and
http://your.serverdomain.tld(change to hostname/domain of your server)
- Close settings
- Restart
Perhaps a workaround for you.
- Open in address field
it's working. Thanks again !
@webersinke Nice to read about my working solution.
Now you know what you can do if on sites where Vivaldi is not downloading.