It's possible I recently enabled something, or maybe it's a new feature, but this started appearing, when visiting stackoverflow.com for instance.

How can I disable this? It completely takes over the page, and forces me to make a choice, every time the website is loaded (I don't want to sign in, I don't think I even have an account).

If this is some new way of easier signing in, the feature is already ruined by malicious web developers Obviously it should never be triggered unless the user clicks a link to login, but web developers won't care about that, and just trigger it on all page loads.