Enter key not sending
Since recently the enter key on different websites no longer serve the execute function they usually do. For example, if I type something into google, pressing enter opens a new line to type, it doesn't execute the search itself. Anyone else having this issue and/or a fix? Thanks!
Nope. List your extensions and try in a guest profile
Sounds like:
- Stuck Shift Key (jam, honey, breadcrumbs etc)
- Sticky Keys (https://geekflare.com/using-sticky-keys-in-windows/)