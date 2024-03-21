I continued older discussion with the following question, but apparently it does not get noticed anymore, so here it goes:

Calendar ics files e.g. from TV program site do not open anymore, instead they are automatically saved.

How to open ics right away and not save it? Or get an option to choose the action? In my case they need to open them in Outlook, which has worked before.

And how to prevent ics files from getting stored to downloads? Nobody needs a ton of old ics-files in their downloads folder.