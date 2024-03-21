Opening calendar file link (.ics), not saving them
I continued older discussion with the following question, but apparently it does not get noticed anymore, so here it goes:
Calendar ics files e.g. from TV program site do not open anymore, instead they are automatically saved.
How to open ics right away and not save it? Or get an option to choose the action? In my case they need to open them in Outlook, which has worked before.
And how to prevent ics files from getting stored to downloads? Nobody needs a ton of old ics-files in their downloads folder.
mib2berlin
@1mechanic
Hi, I guess you cant do this in Vivaldi.
If you would use the mail client in Vivaldi it would open it there.
You have to download a file to open it, other browser save these files in a temporary folder.
Where can I get such a file for testing?
Did you disable Save files without asking?
Settings > Downloads:
Thanks @mib2berlin .
It has used to work earlier, it stopped working few weeks ago or so, cannot know for sure. I also run updates only now or then, typically once in month or two
I have not touched Settings. "Save files to default location without asking" was not ticked.
A sample file: go to https://www.iltalehti.fi/telkku/ Select a program, e.g. "Apollo 13" from channel 5
You will get this
Select the bell -symbol. You will get:
Select Outlook and there You go.
@1mechanic
Ah, I have mail and calendar enabled in Vivaldi and get this:
In a clean profile without Vivaldi calendar I get the popu to save/open the file.
If I choose Open I get this:
This is the main calendar app on my Linux box.
I have to check this on Windows 11.
This is maybe a system setting
@1mechanic
OK, if Outlook is set to open .ics files in Apps > Standard Apps the Outlook import window opens and I can add the file to the Outlook calendar.
So work for me but it is a bit laborious.
You have still the .ics files in the download folder.
Maybe it is time to test the internal Vivaldi calendar?
You can sync it with your Outlook calendar or just use it for this TV/Movie events.
I checked the operation with my laptop, which is also on Win10 Pro and same version of Vivaldi. It worked nicely.
I ran an available minor update to Vivaldi on my desktop, and it is working again. Some kind of glitch I can only suppose.
However, having these ics'es in my download folder is still a main PITA. Suggestions?
@1mechanic
There is not really a solution as Vivaldi does not support MIME (Multipurpose_Internet_Mail_Extensions).
I would enable "Update Location ..." in Settings > Bookmarks and use Save As ... once, then all following downloads are saved in the same location.
If they are saved in \Windows\Temp\ the system should delete them at some point, restart system at least.
A regular folder make it easier to delete them in one rush, from time to time.