Trying To Bookmark is Slow
-
Since the latest update, I noticed when I click the bookmark icon in the address bar to bookmark a page it's super slow. I wait for about 10 seconds, like it needs to think about it then it shows the page is bookmarked. Didn't have this issue before the last update and running on Win 11. I've cleaned all my cache and history, tried restarting, still happens.
After checking different sites, it seems to be happening when wanting to bookmark a page that has a multiple videos you can click on one to watch. Regular pages is not a problem.
-
@Genesis1 How many bookmarks do you have? See
vivaldi://sync-internals
Model Type Total Entries Live Entries Message State Bookmarks 1325 1325 Running
-
This post is deleted!
-
@Pesala Bookmarks are 690
-
@Genesis1
Hi, this is really low, some have thousands.
Do you meant a page like Youtube?
If not add a link, please.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin It could just be at the website, but not sure, here is a link that is slow to bookmark, https://www.ligonier.org/learn/series/highlights-from-romans
-
@Genesis1
No, it is really slow on this page.
If other user can confirm this is maybe a bug.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Thanks for the input. It just started after the new update, so not sure about the source.
-
sedative29rus
On a clean profile, I have a delay of about 1 second (but this is longer than on other sites, so the delay is noticeable).
If you uncheck the box in the settings
there should be no delay. So this is somehow related.
It is not added at all on a regular profile for me. Empty data fields.
-
@sedative29rus
Hi, it work instantly in Chrome but it doesn't have auch a setting.
This is to fetch icons for the speed dial. for example.
@Genesis1
I think this is a bug, please report this.
I can confirm internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
@sedative29rus - Thank you, this fixed it. What is this setting?
@mib2berlin - Thanks, I did submit a report VB-105064
-
sedative29rus
@Genesis1 As @mib2berlin already said, this setting is responsible for whether some bookmark data will be automatically taken from the page.
For example, icons/logos for thumbnails.
-
@sedative29rus Interesting, on my Android Samsung Tablet using Vivaldi I have been having issues with these icons since latest update too.
-
@Genesis1
Confirmed, in the tracker.
Cheers, mib