How do I copy a bookmark folder?
-
222 result(s) matching "how do I copy a bookmark folder"
See my problem just for searching for a simple solution? Why are there 222 results?
Here's the responses that showed up first:
And on and on and on it goes.
Does anyone know how to copy (or duplicate) a bookmarks folder?
@Peter4321
Hi, open the bookmark panel, use the context menu on a folder with right mouse button or Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V to paste the folder where you want.
Cheers, mib
That method only copies 37 items. There are 78 in the bookmark folder I want to copy.
@Peter4321
Hm, I tested this before I wrote here, 29 of 29 in a folder was copied.
You can open the folder select the first bookmark, hold Shift and mark the last bookmark, then copy.
Create a new folder and paste.
This is a crappy workaround to get it done, no idea why it not work for you.
I select two folders and paste it in a new folder:
I'm sorry, but it only copies 37 out of 78 bookmarks in the original folder, no matter what I do.
I finally got it done by going to Tools / Bookmarks and doing it there.
Nope. I spoke too soon. That didn't work, either. Still only 37 items copied over, and I can't copy the remainder into the folder.
@Peter4321
Wow, I think you find a bug, I create a folder with 65 bookmarks and after paste it it include only 34!
I will test this is the snapshot (Beta) version, maybe it is fixed already.
I would haxe used Ctrl-A (Select all) rather than the mouse, but can't say the results would be different. A size limit on the copy buffer perhaps?
Ctrl-A selects ALL of the bookmarks in their entirety. I only want the 78 in the folder I want do duplicate.
mib2berlin
@Peter4321
In my test version of Vivaldi 6.7 it paste 82 of 102 bookmarks, really strange.
Please report this to the bug tracker, I can confirm this internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks for getting back to me. I'm using 6.6.3271.53 (Stable channel) (Win 11 64-bit).
I'll def do a bug report.
@mib2berlin Bug report number is VB-105038.
@Peter4321
Thanks for the report, confirmed!
Cheers, mib
Open your browser, click on three dot on right side on the menu bar located in right side. Then select Bookmark>Bookmark manager. Right click on the file you want to copy and select copy option.
@johnny004 Sorry, but View / Bookmarks Panel / Copy / Paste only copies 37 links in a bookmarks folder. I want to copy all 78.
Furthermore, I do not have "3 dots on right side on the menu bar located in right side". Therefore, I cannot complete the rest of your instructions.
@mib2berlin I'm working with 78 bookmarks in a folder. Even if I copy the first 37 into a New Folder (the first 37 copy over okay), the remainder won't copy over. Not even a portion of the remainder will copy/paste over.
@Peter4321
Hi, the report is confirmed by another tester and have higher priority now.
You may can do this to copy the leaving bookmarks over with Shift+Click on the first missing one and then holding Shift and Click on the last one.
All in between gets selected and you can copy/paste them to the folder.
I just knew that messing with my bookmarks file on my second laptop would eventually mess things up - and it did. I now have duplicate after duplicate after duplicate after duplicate and then some of EVERY.SINGLE.FOLDER and EVERY.SINGLE.BOOKMARK in my bookmarks folder. I should have learned my lesson from an earlier post, but obvi I didn't.
Furthermore, Sync isn't even turned on (nor did I want it to be turne on), because of this mess:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94978/vivaldi-bookmark-sync-is-a-mess?_=1711122224707
I'm pretty much done with this browser and its bookmarks. Somehow, even though I wasn't logged in, my bookmarks ended up synced. I now, YET AGAIN, have so many copies of copies of copies of bookmarks, I don't know what to do, other than stop using this thing entirely.
So, thanks for all the help, but I'm gone forever. So long. Buh-bye. It's been good to know ya. NOT.