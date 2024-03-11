Comcast rejects messages from Vivaldi.net
Just finished a post with Vivaldi support. Received a nice message from my brother-in-law from his Comcast.net account. I replied, and Comcast refused to deliver it. The return included a message of "Comcast block for spam." It referred me to: https://postmaster.comcast.net/smtp-error-codes.php#BL000000
The reference indicated something in my message constituted SPAM, so they have blocked all messages from the Vivaldi mail server because we're all dirty SPAMmers. When I complained to Comcast, I submitted the apparent vivaldi SNMP IP, 31.209.137.12. They replied confirming the IP is on their block list.
I asked whether they routinely block gmail.com or yahoo.com because some clown used the wrong word in an Email (or figured they would munch some SPAM). Closed by pointing out that this is the reason why I don't use my comcast.net, in that you would think Comcast would have learned the ISP business over the past 30 years.
Still, it isn't the first time it actually was something I said........
edwardp Ambassador
@cartizol I just sent a message from Vivaldi to a Comcast e-mail, delivered without issue, straight to the Inbox, so I am unable to confirm the issue.
Most mail services have multiple IPs to send mails from. It could happen that one of them is on Comcast's block list and others aren't. I would just try to re-send the mail and see if it works then. Content of the emails is probably irrelevant as long as you have written it by yourself, spam filters are concerned with mass mailings in high amounts, not with individual users sending a few mails with crude content. It's still probably a good idea to inform the postmaster of Vivaldi that one of their IPs is currently blocked so that they can then further look into the issue (however their regular connection monitoring should also pick that up in case of major services like Comcast).
edwardp Ambassador
@viljay They've been notified.
@viljay Crude content? I'll have you know that my pornographic language is of the highest artistic quality!
It seems to be working now, but like the other comment, I have no idea which SMTP server was used. I would think vivaldi homes more than one IP to their outbound service. Then again, I replaced my modem yesterday and wasn't smart enough to record my old IP. Maybe I used a bad word in my message (e.g., "Hi, how are you") that Comcast decided must have been SPAM, and filchucked my IP? If that's the case, and a word I used like "Oregon" engaged the SPAM filter, I'm sure it won't be long before I end up exercising the vocabulary yet again.........
OldGuysRule725
My son uses Comcast and e-mails between us have always worked fine until today, as e-mails I have sent him are now being returned. How do I get this to a Vivaldi mail administrator? I am including jpg versions of the PDFs I created showing the error messaging.
@OldGuysRule725 Please report block of Vivaldi,net mails at https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
edwardp Ambassador
A bug report relating to this (CW-1933), has been acknowledged.