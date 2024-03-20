Custom Profile Templates
ericknoleto
When I try to copy browser settings from an existing user profile to a new user profile I need to use these guides on how to copy a user profile into another (thru Windows Explorer). That's cumbersome.
I think a better solution would be to have a "Custom Profile Template" feature on the Profile Manager.
That would allow the Profile Manager to:
- Create "custom profile template" from a base user profile (an existing user profile);
- Delete existing "custom profile template" (... of course...);
- Export/Import "custom profile template" to files, so it's easir to backup and share;
So the next time I want to create a new user profile the Profile Manager will ask if I want to use the "default profile" or choose from one of the avaliables "custom profile template";
A "custom profile template" would:
NOT keep from "base" user profile:
- user created content/credentials/data, like saved password, profile identification, browsing history, auto complete and so on;
KEEP from "base" user profile:
- Browser settings (there's a LOT of settings and doing it all over again when you create a new profile from scratch is a pain);
- List of Installed extensions;
- These generic settings that are not tied to user created content/credentials/data;
Some other nice things:
- Sync your profile templates with your account;