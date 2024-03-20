Custom Profile Templates

When I try to copy browser settings from an existing user profile to a new user profile I need to use these guides on how to copy a user profile into another (thru Windows Explorer). That's cumbersome.

I think a better solution would be to have a "Custom Profile Template" feature on the Profile Manager.

That would allow the Profile Manager to:

Create "custom profile template" from a base user profile (an existing user profile);

Delete existing "custom profile template" (... of course...);

Export/Import "custom profile template" to files, so it's easir to backup and share;

So the next time I want to create a new user profile the Profile Manager will ask if I want to use the "default profile" or choose from one of the avaliables "custom profile template";

A "custom profile template" would:

NOT keep from "base" user profile:

user created content/credentials/data, like saved password, profile identification, browsing history, auto complete and so on;

KEEP from "base" user profile:

Browser settings (there's a LOT of settings and doing it all over again when you create a new profile from scratch is a pain);

List of Installed extensions;

These generic settings that are not tied to user created content/credentials/data;

Some other nice things: