@mib2berlin,

That explains all and why this is not bug.

Parenthesis are special characters when used in search term and must be enclosed by quotation marks¹ when being searched for. For example, if there exist the following Subject titles:

aaaa bbbb (aaaa)

then a search term of subject:(aaaa OR bbbb) returns:

aaaa bbbb (aaaa)

and subject:(aaaa OR bbbb) NOT "(aaaa)" :

aaaa bbbb

―

¹Be aware that search patterns less than 3 character are ignored AFAICS, resulting in subject:(aaaa OR bbbb) NOT "(a" returning:

aaaa bbbb (aaaa)

whereas subject:(aaaa OR bbbb) NOT "(aa" returns the expected: