atomicwallet.io issues with Vivaldi
Q: Why does Vivaldi think I'm in France?
I am in Australia. Firefox, Brave and Chrome Browsers all go to atomicwallet.io
But Not Vivaldi Browser!
I checked all my language settings and they're set for AU.
I even deleted my cache and turned off VPN and to no avail.
Does anyone have any suggestions?
Cheers in advance.
mib2berlin
@bk2020
Hi, work fine from Germany or over VPN in Australia.
Please test this in a private window and/or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib