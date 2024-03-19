Afternoon all I'm trying to switch over to Vivaldi webmail from Outlook so far everything is perfect except I cannot figure out how to turn off including email history when replying or replying all on email threads

An outlook I have the ability to toggle include history when replying but I cannot find any such similar setting in Vivaldi

As of right now the only solution I found is to select and delete the email conversation history every time I want to reply to somebody.

Is there a fix for this? I sent hundreds of emails a day so having to do it manually every time isn't going to work for me in the long run any help is greatly appreciated.