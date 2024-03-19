Vivaldi webmail help with reply and reply all settings
Afternoon all I'm trying to switch over to Vivaldi webmail from Outlook so far everything is perfect except I cannot figure out how to turn off including email history when replying or replying all on email threads
An outlook I have the ability to toggle include history when replying but I cannot find any such similar setting in Vivaldi
As of right now the only solution I found is to select and delete the email conversation history every time I want to reply to somebody.
Is there a fix for this? I sent hundreds of emails a day so having to do it manually every time isn't going to work for me in the long run any help is greatly appreciated.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
When you go to Settings > Preferences > Composing Messages in Vivaldi Webmail, then for "When replying" you can choose "do not quote the original message". Is that what you're looking for?
Yes, that is what I'm looking for but I cannot find Preferences anywhere when I access the Settings menu in the browser. Am I looking in the wrong place?
Do I need to have the Vivaldi Desktop client installed as well?
@JaredMatthys I could also be miss-naming the service I'm talking about. I'm Referring to the Mail client that is built into the Vivaldi Browser. that Is where I am trying to turn off "quoting the original Message
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Ah! It's easy to mix up Vivaldi Webmail (our email service) with Vivaldi Mail (browser built-in mail client).
The mail client in the Vivaldi browser unfortunately does not have that option, but I spoke to a dev and he agreed that we should probably add a setting like that, so thank you for bringing this to our attention.
@jane-n Thank you for your Help! I would love this Feature to be added It's the only thing holding me back from making the full switch to the in-browser mail client
