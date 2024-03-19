Forcing Dark Mode on Websites Kills QR Codes
Hey, I just noticed that when forcing dark mode on websites, QR codes are washed out and completely unusable. Is there a way to fix this, please and thank you?
barbudo2005
Please give link, setting in flag and Vivaldi settings.
@brianrubin Can not reproduce with 6.6.3271.50
Okay, so I went here:
https://www.qr-code-generator.com
and put in my own website.
With Appearance -> Website Appearance -> Force a dark theme on all websites turned OFF, I get this:
With Appearance -> Website Appearance -> Force a dark theme on all websites turned ON, I get this:
I first noticed this when trying to log into Steam with a QR code, and the code was all dark and washed out. I'm nooooot sharing that though.
Works for me my my own image.
I do not know if you image is PNG+alpha channel, JPEG, GIF or SVG.
@brianrubin said in Forcing Dark Mode on Websites Kills QR Codes:
Can not get a qr code image there, they force login to download the image
Okay, here's https://store.steampowered.com/login/ from a private window, with forced dark mode off:
Here's the same page with dark mode on:
@brianrubin That is not a generated image but many little rectangles with differen backgroudn color positioned on their own places.
Not Vivaldis fault that the display of QR is so strange.
And i fear, nothing Vivaldi can fix.
@brianrubin But i think you should report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
I will confirm that bug.
Devs can investigate if such can be fixed.
@brianrubin I can confirm the issue.
Bug report is VB-104991.
Thank you!
@brianrubin Confirmed.