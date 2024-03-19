I have a snapshot (3291.3) Vivaldi and another stable Vivaldi install.

after cleaning browser data in Vivaldi stable, i delete all my passwords too.

i sync but i checked only "sync stored webpage passwords" on Vivaldi stable thinking that this will only update and sync passwords from Vivaldi snapshot (that has all my passwords).

after some time now snapshot do not have any passwords stored anymore and neither Vivaldi stable.

is there a way to get all passwords to my snapshot?

if not i'm in a lot of troubles. Help?