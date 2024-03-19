Help passwords synced but they are all gone
zikkeratak
I have a snapshot (3291.3) Vivaldi and another stable Vivaldi install.
after cleaning browser data in Vivaldi stable, i delete all my passwords too.
i sync but i checked only "sync stored webpage passwords" on Vivaldi stable thinking that this will only update and sync passwords from Vivaldi snapshot (that has all my passwords).
after some time now snapshot do not have any passwords stored anymore and neither Vivaldi stable.
is there a way to get all passwords to my snapshot?
if not i'm in a lot of troubles. Help?
I don’t understand why you deleted the passwords on stable. When you did that and enabled sync it probably deleted the passwords on the server. If you have no backups with your passwords intact, you’re out of luck I fear. Vivaldi is not a password manager and Sync is not a backup tool.
Should you have a working backup of one of your profiles, you can do the following: Connect it to Sync to get it up to date, but don’t enable password sync. Afterwards disable Sync and delete all data on the Sync server. Connect your backup again and enable Sync to get the fixed data on the server, then connect your other instances to Sync and your passwords should be back. Before doing any of this create a backup of your backup profile.
zikkeratak
so, if one instance of vivaldi gets deleted it will sync that deletion on server? i thought thats not how it works.
the machine that gets passwords deleted should have only deleting those passwords and passwords should be at the cloud anyway?
can some one explain to me?
Deletion of passwords on one device and sync active for Passwords on others will delete on all devices.
Sync means: same data on all devices after a change was made.