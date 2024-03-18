Dear @yngve I am very grateful for your nice answer. I am also thankful that a real Vivaldi team member showed up, something I had never seen on Opera forums or most other tech forums. Very kind of you.

I totally understand and am surprised and in awe to see you are doing such a great job with fewer than 100 employees. Reading your article gave me a headache; more power to you.

I don't have any issues with Vivaldi; on the contrary, I am a happy user of Vivaldi (and a happy user of the legacy Opera till version 12). Opera 12x used to be like a very personalized browser for me, and now Vivaldi is like that (only better).

If you search my username victorxstc and victorxatc2 on legacy Opera forums (if they still exist), you will see I had suggested tens of features, about 14, 15 years ago, and gladly the genius guys there kindly implemented many of my (and others') feature requests into the awesome Opera. So using legacy Opera, I felt quite at home, because it used to have anything and everything I wanted and much more. As a matter of fact, I already have Opera 12 installed on my PC; if Vivaldi hadn't fill its empty place, I would still frequently use Opera 12 despite all the security risks.

Once the legacy Opera died and became the Chromium-based Opera, we asked for the good-old features to no avail (as you too stated, many of those features have not returned to Opera, even now); so I and many others left the new Opera, until I heard the geniuses behind the awesomeness of the legacy Opera (12x) have created a new browser, Vivaldi, with many features of legacy Opera now re-appearing in Vivaldi . This was the best news ever; so again I feel at home when using Vivaldi, which has many good features of Opera 12x and much more.

I should add that the latest versions of Opera are much better than just a simple Chromium fork. There are good original features and ideas in Opera worth being implemented. Vivaldi team might want to have a look at its latest version.

Bottom-line, I am already more than happy with Desktop Vivaldi. Just thought if it would be even more awesome to possibly dope it with good Firefox features. But I do understand your limitations and wish you all the best. Some Firefox features are worth being implemented. I am a loyal fan of smart people like you and have always promoted Vivaldi and legacy Opera as much as I could.

ps. As per your question: Yes, Comodo Dragon is mostly good in security, and it is not something very special or customized (as you pointed it out too). The only unique thing about it as far as I know is its DNS encryption and DNS tweaks. The rest of its security features are mostly Chromium features with a few tweaks here and there (like Brave). And any other feature not already in Chromium can be achieved via tracker-blocking add-ons.