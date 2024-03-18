Bug? Download doesn't work in Vivaldi
The attempt to download an address book program for Linux failed. The corresponding download versions are listed on this page. Clicking on the links has no effect.
In Opera, however, the download is initiated immediately.
The DL link does not work in Vivaldi even in a fresh profile and guest profile.
Bug?
@Dancer18 Is a known bug in Vivaldi, it should show a warning.
Context menu → Save Link as… works for you?
Check Download panel for a hint!
@DoctorG Yes it worked with a warning in panel.
Confirmed, no warning in download panel even by right click/open in new tab.
You can even open http://www.sigvdr.de/download/EasyKontakt/ and see the list of files.
This is a perfect case of why chrome guys should mind their own business, there's nothing insecure in downloading some archives from a site, no passwords are involved.
Use any downloader, flashget or jdownloader, whatever you prefer to use.
Edge Version 122.0.2365.92 has no problem with them either.
@iAN-CooG As I wrote I found a worning in dl panel. I learned that it is bc http instead of https.
@DoctorG It works with a warning. I clicked on continue
@Dancer18 Yes, but it is irritating when you do not show the panel and downloading fails silently, that needs a fix in Vivaldi UI to show a warning like in other browsers.
@iAN-CooG said in Bug? Download doesn't work in Vivaldi:
This is a perfect case of why chrome guys should mind their own business, there's nothing insecure in downloading some archives from a site, no passwords are involved.
I agree. According to "chrome guys" i.e. Chrome/Google security, anything with HTTP is by definition "insecure" because of the very theoretical risk of a MiTM attack... and your ISP being able to see what you're doing... like I care about that
I wonder what's next from Chromium Security - blocking users even visiting HTTP web pages or clicking on HTTP links???
Sheesh I hope this will be fixed soon.