How to enable developer mode
I use tamper monkey and they are upgrading their software and sent out a warning that in the hear future developer mode will need to be activated and provided this advice.
It appears that Vivaldi does not have a similar button which is confusing me. Does anyone know what to do enable developer options suitable for the above link?
@shag00 If you got to
vivaldi://extensions/, the toggle should be in the top right corner.
@nomadic,
thanks for that I missed it when I was on that page first time.