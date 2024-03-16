browser not allowing website to load without a restart
PuterSaurus
I have a work related website that works fine in safari and chrome but recently Vivaldi will not load the site without restarting the browser. At that time the site loads but when I close the window or put the computer to sleep the site will not load again until I restart the browser.
Without a login you can't get far but the site is swacrew.com.
@PuterSaurus Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
PuterSaurus
Thank you for the info.
I did in fact use a guest profile and the site works as expected. I've also disabled blocking as well as turn off all extensions. No luck.
What would the next step be?
@PuterSaurus The next step would be to follow the troubleshooting guide. Then deduce by logic where the problem on your system lies
Try to open the site in incognito mode.