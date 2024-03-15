Unable to log into my account
LilaUraraka
I am having a strange issue where I can’t log into my Vivaldi Sync account. Here is a video of my issue.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hey!
You seem to be tapping Done to leave Sync settings, instead of Log In below the username and password fields.
LilaUraraka
@jane-n oops, I hit login, and it said login failed
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Looks like you've entered the wrong password. Before logging in, tap on the eye icon on the right side of the password field to review that you've entered the password correctly.