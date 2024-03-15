How to remove the constant dialog with certificate selection

I have only one... This choice is annoying every time.

Second nuance... The site where this certificate is used is pinned on my tab bar for quick access.

And when I open the browser, there is again a request to select a certificate, and I haven’t even gone to the pinned tab yet... Is it possible to at least make the tab load (and, accordingly, select a certificate) ONLY when the tab is activated?

Problem on Win && MacOS