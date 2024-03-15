Certificate
How to remove the constant dialog with certificate selection
I have only one... This choice is annoying every time.
Second nuance... The site where this certificate is used is pinned on my tab bar for quick access.
And when I open the browser, there is again a request to select a certificate, and I haven’t even gone to the pinned tab yet... Is it possible to at least make the tab load (and, accordingly, select a certificate) ONLY when the tab is activated?
Problem on Win && MacOS
@lesharb Client certificate requests are cached, but that depends on server. As authentication is a important security feature, such modals popup in front of user.
Behaviour can not be changed by Vivaldi dev team, that should be done by Chromium devs.
@lesharb For me with 6.6.3271.50 Win 11 the tab which wanted client cert auth, showed popup only after i selected the tab.
I thought that it was possible to somehow reuse this functionality from Chrome in Vivaldi
https://chromeenterprise.google/policies/?policy=AutoSelectCertificateForUrls
@lesharb As i have stored client certs on a hardware key device, i never had used such policy on my Windows or Linux.
@DoctorG said in Certificate:
Looks like this https://admx.help/?Category=VivaldiBrowser&Policy=Vivaldi.Policies.Chromium::AutoSelectCertificateForUrls
Cool!!!
Thank you
It helps me!!!