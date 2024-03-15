Vivaldi mail
-
Bonjour comment configurer vivaldi mail sur une application de mail sur mobile ?
-
English in this part of the forum please
Find the server settings here: https://help.vivaldi.com/fr/services-fr/webmail-fr/configurer-un-compte-e-mail-vivaldi-dans-un-client-de-messagerie/#Parametres_du_serveur
Note that Vivaldi mobile does not include an email client, you will have to use a different email app. On android, I can recommend FairEmail
-
@WildEnte It doesn't work, I don't receive notifications
-
Can you access https://webmail.vivaldi.net (the web interface for that server)?