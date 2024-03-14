I frequently browse by opening new tabs. When I am done with the tab, I frequently look for the back button in the browser, expecting to get back to the original tab... which is greyed out and unusable, because I'm on a new tab with no "history".

I suggest that the back button on a new tab should close the current tab, switching focus back to the original tab it was opened from.

If the new tab has a browsing history (so it has been through a couple pages) it would be usable like normal, until it gets back to a point where the tab has no history/pages to retreat to. In this case, the new behavior would occur.

In conditions where the new behavior would occur, the regular back icon "<" would be replaced with a different icon "<" with an "x" for a superscript (or similar), so that a user knows they're about to close the current tab to go back to the original.