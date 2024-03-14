No download csv from homeassistant
I am using vivaldi with android and with windows. The problem only happens with windows (W10):
Homeassistant offers the possibility to download data as a csv. That works fine in android, shows an address like 'blob: http: ...' and downloads the file to the tablet or phone. Clicking the link again warns me about reloading, so that is fine as well.
In windows there is no notable reaction when clicking on the same icon.
What could be the reason for this unintended difference kin behavior?
@Wolfgang I do not have Homeassistant.
You ahev Vivaldi 6.6.3271.48 or older?
Context menu → Link Save As… does not work?
I thought JS generated downloads were fixed in current 6.6.3291.3 Snapshot.
@Wolfgang, I don't use smarthome apps, but for me the download buttons work. Maybe your issue is caused by an extension or security soft you use. Try the Troubleshooting steps
@Wolfgang An other idea for wrokaround - if homeassistant has a IP or hostname, add a exception:
- Open in address field
vivaldi://flags/#unsafely-treat-insecure-origin-as-secure
- Set to Enabled
- In text field add domain like
http://domaniname/and IP like
http://192.168.0.1, all comma separated!
- Close
- Reload page
- Open in address field
@DoctorG Great! That did the trick.
@Wolfgang Congrats
@Wolfgang
Version is 6.6.3271.50 (Stable channel) (64-Bit), but your second advice worked just fine.
Thanks, @DoctorG, that worked for me, also.
Same here, success! Thank u so much! (IP was not necessary)