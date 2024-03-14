I am running a PiHole on my network that I am trying to backup using the admin GUI via the Telporter tab. It is supposed to generate a file that should automatically be downloaded to my desktop. It doesn't do anything when I click on the Backup button.

I tried the same with Chrome and it works fine.

I don't think it is because of an extension because I tried it on a new profile that has no extensions installed as well as on a private tab.

There must be some privacy setting/site setting that is causing this.

Any idea?