Solved PiHole Teleporter backup doesn't work in Vivaldi but works in Chrome
-
I am running a PiHole on my network that I am trying to backup using the admin GUI via the Telporter tab. It is supposed to generate a file that should automatically be downloaded to my desktop. It doesn't do anything when I click on the Backup button.
I tried the same with Chrome and it works fine.
I don't think it is because of an extension because I tried it on a new profile that has no extensions installed as well as on a private tab.
There must be some privacy setting/site setting that is causing this.
Any idea?
-
mib2berlin
@aviShlavi
Did you see my edit?
vivaldi://flags/#unsafely-treat-insecure-origin-as-secure
-
mib2berlin
@aviShlavi
Hi, this is maybe because of a bug in Vivaldi 6.6, download buttons use java script doesn't work.
This is fixed in the actual snapshot (Beta) already.
You can try to install the snapshot, it is independent to your stable install or wait.
I hope this will be published in one of the next stable minor updates.
Download from HTTP locations is blocked in Vivaldi, there is a flag to diable this but I cant remember it at moment.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Flag post
-
I tried the latest snapshot just now and it is the same issue. You mention that Vivaldi blocks downloads from HTTP location which may be the issue at hand. The PiHole is running on my private network and doesn't use HTTPS. If this is indeed the reason than it would be helpful if it was something that can be disabled per site.
BTW, I searched the flags for html and for download but didn't see anything relevant.
-
mib2berlin
@aviShlavi
Did you see my edit?
vivaldi://flags/#unsafely-treat-insecure-origin-as-secure
-
I didn't notice your edit so I am very glad you posted it separately because I got it working and it allowed me to specify the origin which means that it doesn't enable it everywhere. Exactly what I was looking for!
Many many thanks!!!
-