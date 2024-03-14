Upgrading standalone version of Vivaldi
I am using standalone version of Vivaldi, when I do the upgrade, I download the installer -> use standalone version to let it unzip to a folder.
Is it ok for me to just copy the "Application" folder to replace the existing one and will the new version adapt the old "User Data" folder content? Or there will be new parameter folders/files placed in "User data" folder?
@jasonwch There is no need to copy anything, Just run the installer, which will create a new folder for the latest version, then it deletes the old folder.
There is a 400 Mbyte archive in \Vivaldi\Application\6.6.3291.3\Installer\ which is used for the incremental update, and a setup.exe file. Don't delete those to save space.
because I am on a restricted PC that cannot upgrade using software -> Help -> Check for updates option. I can only download the full installer, then unzip it.
Do you mean when I choose the path to install standalone, I choose the path of original Vivaldi standalone location?
@jasonwch If you choose the same path, it should upgrade OK. The downloaded installer is an Executable that does everything for you.
@jasonwch Yes. You can install the new version right over the top of the existing one and it will update it.
mib2berlin
@jess505
Hi, it seems no, we are at 3271.53.
You ca get the latest always on the blog page:
Cheers, mib
@jess505 If you go to https://downloads.vivaldi.com/ you can select and download the latest version for your platform and stream. If you're on Windows 32-bit, Windows 64-bit, Linux or Mac, if you're on the Stable stream or the Snapshot stream, you can get the appropriate download for your machine and the version you are currently running.
That link is "official," but it is for Windows 64-bit, one version ago, not necessarily for your situation.
NOW - to simplify matters, you can go to Menu/Help/Check for updates in your own copy of the browser and it will automatically detect any available update for your version. You can accept the offer to download and install that update, and it will do it for you, no matter how your copy is installed - user only, all users, or standalone. Your installation knows what version it is and how it is installed, and will only seek and accept a correct update for itself.
If you go to a destination on the web and download an installer for a different version, you can actually wind up changing your installation to a different KIND of Vivaldi (32-bit instead of 64-bit, stable instead of snapshot, snapshot instead of stable, or whatever.) The automatic update will only look for what you are already running.