I don't know if this is new behavior or a bug, but every time I save a new bookmark, all of the folders are collapsed. The previous state is not remembered. This started for me with the first 6.6 stable release (I didn't use Snapshots from this branch)

Also, the spell check for my language is now telling me words that are spelt correctly are wrong.

example:

colour - UK/CA spelling

color - US spelling

I have it set to UK. This wasn't an issue before