Minor update (2) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.6
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
This update includes fixes from Chromium upstream.
@Ruarí Good
I don't know if this is new behavior or a bug, but every time I save a new bookmark, all of the folders are collapsed. The previous state is not remembered. This started for me with the first 6.6 stable release (I didn't use Snapshots from this branch)
Also, the spell check for my language is now telling me words that are spelt correctly are wrong.
example:
colour - UK/CA spelling
color - US spelling
I have it set to UK. This wasn't an issue before
3rd updated
@sjudenim Behavior and color are underlined as errors here. English (United Kingdom) spelling is enabled, not English (United States). If I select that, the underlining disappears.
Standalone does not check updates 6.6.3271.50 to 6.6.3271.53 despite of fact Autoupdate is activated. VB-105031