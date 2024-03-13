Vivaldi doesn't display images made by Google Gemini LLM
-
This is what I get when I ask Google Gemini, https://gemini.google.com, an AI LLM app, to make images in Vivaldi.
If I hover the "image of" link, a download icon appears, and if I use that to download the image file, the image file is a normal, properly working jpg file.
I can't find any mention of this using Google search or the Vivaldi Forum search
-
@ChuckBaggett Please check Troubleshooting issues.
i guess your vivaldi://flags settings or Adblock or block of images causes this.
Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
-
Gemini doesn't even draw for me.
Prompt: make an image of a green apple
Answer: That’s not something I’m able to do yet.
Is this a country based problem?
Greetings from Austria.
-
mib2berlin
@ChuckBaggett
Hi, do you need the Pro version to create images?
It looks like not even the icons are loaded, disable the Vivaldi ad blocker for this page.
This is also part of the troubleshooting steps.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: @bariton
Hi this could be, I will try over my VPN with a US location.
-
I could only create images of monkeys.
All ad blockers disabled.
Download work too, Vivaldi 6.6.3271.50, Windows 11.
-
@mib2berlin Funny, my result is:
Prompt: create a image of a monkey
Answer: I’m still learning to create images so I can’t help you with that yet.
Oh, so this was your VPN test, right?
-
@bariton
Yes, I am sorry but I get this answer several times with really easy prompts.
I read it is not available in the EU, other news wrote it is.
Anyway, it work from a US location in Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
-
I see, thank you.
Remarkable: gemini is knowingly lying to me, thank you google : -)
-
I think this means image creation doesn't work in the EU.
https://support.google.com/gemini/answer/13594961?visit_id=638432885656596387-4083707831&p=exup_lm_imagen&rd=1#generated_images:~:text=my uploaded images%3F-,Generated images,For now%2C this feature isn’t available to users under 18.,-How do I
-
@ChuckBaggett Yes, thank you.
It's just about the reasoning
I’m still learning to create images so I can’t help you with that yet.seems to be wrong, but never mind. After discussing with it, the automat was full of excuses - funny tool.
That shows how misleading that thing can be.
But more important: is your problem displaying the image solved?
-
@DoctorG
It does just the same in a guest profile.
-
@mib2berlin
No, free Gemini makes images. The images display properly in Chrome or Edge.
Top image is Vivaldi.
Bottom image is Chrome.
-
@ChuckBaggett
Yes, I got is working over VPN in the US, I post the result a few posts above.
I use Vivaldi 6.6, any reason why you are on 6.5?
No idea if this solve your issue but I would update anyway.
Cheers, mib
-
I just noticed I was not up to date and updated. Didn't solve the problem, though.
-
@ChuckBaggett
I have no idea why this is not working for you, sorry.
-
@bariton
No, and since I updated Vivaldi, when I select text in the address bar or search field, there's no change to show what text is highlighted. So things are getting worse, Vivaldi-wise.
-
@ChuckBaggett What's up with your command line for Vivaldi, how did it get like that? In the first post DocG suggested going through the troubleshooting, including checking up your flags. Have you done that?
You have so many experimental features enabled, it's no wonder your browser is broken.
Start by resetting all your flags, then cleaning out any command lines from shortcuts you use to launch the browser.
This is how a clean browser profile looks:
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit) Revision 4351c8911001bc858e577e90b5d79b6050abb51b OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4046) JavaScript V8 12.2.281.23 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/122.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line "D:\bin\Vivaldi-stable\Application\vivaldi.exe" --vivaldi-standalone --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path D:\bin\Vivaldi-stable\Application\vivaldi.exe Profile Path D:\bin\Vivaldi-stable\User Data\Default Active Variations 5e3a236d-59e286d0
-
ChuckBaggett
Thanks - setting the flags at vivaldi://flags to default instead of enabled fixed it.
I was feeling very YOLO one day, apparently.
-
@bariton You're not missing out brother. The generator is very highly limited as to be politically and ethically correct. Once I tried to make "my country's superhero" and It denied generating it, stating, that it wouldn't make anything related to nationalism