Bring the snapshot stream up to date – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3291.3
Today’s snapshot takes you (our most loyal testers), up to date with all the fixes we have been working on internally. There are a lot of changes here across the board, particularly for the Mail and Translate features.
@Ruarí said in Bring the snapshot stream up to date – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3291.3:
our most loyal testers
Awwww
And I thought it was an 6.7 …
frommhold Ambassador
This force dark mode thing scared me for a second... LOL
Good to see the latest Mail updates here.
[Settings] Allow manual Site Permissions editing (VB-104176)
This is great, but needs more work to be really usable.
It needs some kind of pointer/documentation on how to add domains with wildcards like
[*.]example.com
I would've expected this to work:
The way a domain is displayed is also very confusing and seems to depend on where the setting was originally added - siteData/Cookies/Site Settings. At least three different displays of domains, very confusing to users who do not understand what it means:
In the above:
- First two are from "Allowed to use third-party cookies"
- Next three are "Allowed to save data on your device"
- Last have specific permissions, camera/mic/automatic downloads.
@gif2d: The first two parts of the full version number are not relevant for snapshots. You can think of it as 6.7 if that makes you feel better but it is not really useful. For us this is build 3291.3, which is why that is the only thing listed in the title of this post. This is the "real number". There will only ever be one 3291.3 snapshot (there was no 1.0.3291.3 and there will never be a 7.0.3291.3). So if you talk about a problem or improvement that appeared with 3291.3 it means precisely this snapshot to us.
Those other digits are more about marketing than anything. Stable users and software reviewers expect a certain amount of fixes and or features when those first numbers go up. They are not really tied to a specific build in the same way the latter digits are. Even for the stable stream there is more than one 6.6 (if you count minor updates), while 3291.3 will always be unique.
As a minor regression, the number of hibernated tabs is no longer shown in the workspace tab.
@bettybop: Intentionally moved as some people found it too much. This information is now part of the tooltip
- [Tabs] Show number of hibernated tabs in tooltip (VB-104140)
My e-mail went to the dark side due to:
[Settings] Enable force dark mode setting for Auto preferred color theme (VB-104395)
Had to disable the dark mode force explicitly. Anyway, shouldn't there be separate settings for mail for this type of thing?
Mail is already affected by other settings like content blocking, which I don't mind but make some problems harder pinpoint.
I remember that sometime ago I had images on uber eats mails not rendering due to the blocking level I'm using. I had to change it to no blocking globally to load the mail images since there isn't a setting to disable content blocking per mail as there is for external content.
amazing huge list of changes
Download with http links still need a fix for a message to download/keep it.
@ruarí: Ahhhh okay. Well it depends on personal 'tastes': I found it more immediate as it was before, but it's fine anyway....
[Translate] Auto translate don’t translate selected content (VB-104386)
OMG finally it's working, it's detecting english or japanese source text and the destination language is remembered (Italian in my case)
F I N A L L Y
13th nice amount of fixes
@Durtro said in Bring the snapshot stream up to date – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3291.3:
My e-mail went to the dark side due to:
[Settings] Enable force dark mode setting for Auto preferred color theme (VB-104395)
Had to disable the dark mode force explicitly.
Because it was a pain, having to manually change from “Auto” to “Dark” (to enable the “Force dark mode” checkbox), when I switched from light OS theme to dark. Please, don’t change it back: it’s perfect the way it is now (for me and the ones who did not complain about it since the release of the minor update to Stable, last week, I agree)!
About the reader mode: as long as you don’t change the fact that reloading a page in reading mode shows a cleaner and therefore better version (without useless elements like header navigation links¹), it should be fine. But I thought that the huge emojis problem was done for a long time, now that sites use the native Unicode emojis from dedicated fonts (such as Noto Color Emoji)?
¹ Example with this page:
Please, don’t break this cleaner version again (you already did it, once…)!
Thank you for fixing:
[Tabs] Shift+Click on Home icon should Open Home Page in a New Tab (VB-96402)
Now Ctrl+Click on the Home icon opens the Home page in the active tab; it should open the Home page in a new background tab.
See also the related bug regarding opening of panels from Panel Toolbar:
(VB-97318) Inconsistent Behaviour of Middle-click
See related bug:
(VB-97318) Inconsistent Behaviour of Middle-click
Thanks for the update!
There's a small address bar niggle that I noticed this week. May well already be reported. If I type in a bookmark shortcut, say
csfor chrome store, then type a space (as if I'm going to do a search at the chrome store), but then backspace, destroying the space, Vivaldi switches to my default search when I type the space, which is expected, but then stays there when I backspace; it does not revert to chrome store.
-
Is there any chance the address bar goes back to its pre 6.5 glory days when it was still fast and didn't select the wrong item when pressing enter?
Aaron Translator
So long Changeloooooooooooooooog
@vulture: Yes, they're on that per the main thread about this topic (and I think that's what the first two are about), and I see a big improvement in this build relative to anything in recent memory (it's been since 6.2, not 6.5, which I assume was a typo).
Unrelated, but does anyone know what "[Crash] On corporate machines" was about? That appeared in another recent release and I didn't understand it then either. What is a corporate machine, exactly, and how did it so affect Vivaldi?