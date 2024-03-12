@gif2d: The first two parts of the full version number are not relevant for snapshots. You can think of it as 6.7 if that makes you feel better but it is not really useful. For us this is build 3291.3, which is why that is the only thing listed in the title of this post. This is the "real number". There will only ever be one 3291.3 snapshot (there was no 1.0.3291.3 and there will never be a 7.0.3291.3). So if you talk about a problem or improvement that appeared with 3291.3 it means precisely this snapshot to us.

Those other digits are more about marketing than anything. Stable users and software reviewers expect a certain amount of fixes and or features when those first numbers go up. They are not really tied to a specific build in the same way the latter digits are. Even for the stable stream there is more than one 6.6 (if you count minor updates), while 3291.3 will always be unique.