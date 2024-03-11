Hi,

I'm currently using Vivaldi 6.6.3271.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on a W11 machine. I had no problem up until recent updates.

The issue is related to the search bar behavior: previously, I would type a search and it will automatically directed me to a google result page from my input seach, which was very handy and time-efficient.

However, since latests updates, when I use the search bar (for a quick search that is not a suggestion or already bookmarked) Vivaldi directs me to the google main page, without taking into account the search terms, nor displaying any results. Thus, I have to input again the same search to get any result, which is annoying.

How can I reset it to previous behavior, wich was excellent for quick searches.

Thanks for the help and support. Feel free to ask for more information if needed.

Best,

Al