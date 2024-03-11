Search bar input redirecting to google home page instead of search result page
-
AlbertoLemac
Hi,
I'm currently using Vivaldi 6.6.3271.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on a W11 machine. I had no problem up until recent updates.
The issue is related to the search bar behavior: previously, I would type a search and it will automatically directed me to a google result page from my input seach, which was very handy and time-efficient.
However, since latests updates, when I use the search bar (for a quick search that is not a suggestion or already bookmarked) Vivaldi directs me to the google main page, without taking into account the search terms, nor displaying any results. Thus, I have to input again the same search to get any result, which is annoying.
How can I reset it to previous behavior, wich was excellent for quick searches.
Thanks for the help and support. Feel free to ask for more information if needed.
Best,
Al
-
mib2berlin
@AlbertoLemac
Hi, check Settings > Address Bar > Priority List:
Here you can set your prefered address bar behave.
I would try enable Search Suggestions and move it to the top, disable Best Result and maybe Bookmarks.
Cheers, mib
-
AlbertoLemac
@mib2berlin Thanks for the quick response.
I've followed your kind suggestion, but the address bar behavior remains the same, thus nothing changed. It still directs me to google home page, whithout the search term I entered.
Is it maybe related to google as the main search engine? In private mode, I have the DuckDuckGo engine, once I input a search term, the address bar directs me to a results page, as I intended.
Thanks
-
mib2berlin
@AlbertoLemac
Hm, I use Google myself bug cant get it to work at moment.
Will get back to you.
-
mib2berlin
@AlbertoLemac
This are the minimal settings it work for me:
EDIT: This is a nice feature but it is sometimes not clear to me which item does what.
The help pages are not really helpful for this.
-
@AlbertoLemac Check your Settings > Search > Search Engines
Verify the URL of Google as:
{google:baseURL}search?q=%s&{google:originalQueryForSuggestion}{google:prefetchSource}{google:sourceId}{google:contextualSearchVersion}ie={inputEncoding}
Try clicking Restore Defaults as well.
-
AlbertoLemac
@mib2berlin Thanks, again. I'll continue to try other settings and get back to you if I'm able to make it work.
-
AlbertoLemac
Thanks to both of you (@mib2berlin and @Pathduck ).
For me, @Pathduck solution worked best! Should have tought of how to include the input into the URL... Always learning.
Thanks again. Amazing Forum and help.