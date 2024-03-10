How an I can disable "Press ESC to exit Full Screen mode?"
This inscription is very annoying. And she stays for a very long time.
There was already a topic like this, but the admin decided that this could be done and closed the topic without an answer.
Google search sends me to this forum and also does not give an answer
mib2berlin
@PanKot
Hi,
no wonder, you cant disable it.
How do you disable this in Chrome?
My English is to bad, thought you want to disable the Esc key.
Settings > Webpages > Show Fullscreen Reminder
Far as I know, Vivaldi is the only browser where you can disable it this easily. Searching settings for "fullscreen" finds it immediately.
@mib2berlin I don't want to exit full screen mode, I don't want to see this huge caption every time, especially on short videos.
But I can't find anywhere how to disable this.
And I also use a translator from Ukrainian or Russian into English. Possible inaccurate translation
@Pathduck Thank you, I found it this way by searching and turned it off
Pesala Ambassador
@Pathduck Strange. The option is enabled for me:Show Fullscreen Reminder
However, I do not see the reminder, and Escape does nothing, unless I am watching a YouTube video, then it exits from fullscreen.
I have not assigned the shortcut Esc to any other command.
barbudo2005
The same here.
Strange? Not.
Chromium=Google=Youtube
@Pesala It's ony for site-initiated fullscreen, i.e. clicking a button to go fullscreen. It won't trigger for F11, not the same thing.
I don't know why YouTube is a special case for you
Pesala Ambassador
@Pathduck YouTube is a law unto itself.
I do see the message Press Escape to Exit Fullscreen message on Vimeo, if the setting is enabled.
@Pesala I specifically returned this notification in the settings and checked it for YouTube.
If you turn it on, there is an alert, if you turn it off, there is no notification.
I am very glad
What a relief!
A big thank you to the inventor mind of this, also a thank you to the OP for asking fot it... I hadn't even thought that I could disable this from settings!