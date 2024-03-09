@Blano Hi, not a good idea to completely uninstall IE on such old systems. Even on Win10+11 there's important functionality still depending on IE components. I suspect you've done more than just removing IE from the control panel, maybe run some tool to "clean" IE from the system?

URL files are a special type of file, they are basically just text files. Browsers don't know what to do with them except open as a text file.

URL files are of type InternetShortcut and assigned to open with ieframe.dll

"C:\Windows\System32\rundll32.exe" "C:\Windows\System32\ieframe.dll",OpenURL %l

IEFrame handles getting the URL from the file and sending it to your default browser. If ieframe.dll is missing, the system won't know what to do with the file.

If ieframe.dll is still present you might have to hack the registry to restore functionality. You could also try this tool:

https://www.nirsoft.net/utils/file_types_manager.html

If the DLL is missing then you'll need to find a way to reinstall it, easiest is probably to reinstall IE.

Oh and please don't go searching for IEframe.dll and downloading some random DLL on the net - that's a sure way to get your system infected with malware.