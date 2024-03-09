Latest update seems to have broken common logins
-
KBThailand
Every since the last update, every time I go to sites I normally don't need to log into, I need to log in like I've never been there before. Sites like Amazon, YT, etc. all want me to log in again on every visit, even when I tell the site to keep me logged in. It never used to do this, but now it does and it's a bit of a pain. It worked before the update, now it constantly does this. Any ideas? Thanks for any suggestions.
One difference, though I haven't been able to track anything down to say it is related: I lost a hard disk that I stored some program information on and had to replace it, but it is used mostly for back up so I am not sure this is related.
-
mib2berlin
@KBThailand
Hi, after the last major update I had to login again on many pages but only once.
Can you check the cookie setting in Settings > Privacy?
If it is set to Session Only you lost all cookies after restart.
-
KBThailand
@mib2berlin Thank you sir! This was driving me nuts since many of the sites require 2FA. It was indeed set to session only so I reset it to Allow. That does seem to have fixed the problem and it will hopefully be good to go in the future. Many, many thanks!