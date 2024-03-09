Every since the last update, every time I go to sites I normally don't need to log into, I need to log in like I've never been there before. Sites like Amazon, YT, etc. all want me to log in again on every visit, even when I tell the site to keep me logged in. It never used to do this, but now it does and it's a bit of a pain. It worked before the update, now it constantly does this. Any ideas? Thanks for any suggestions.

One difference, though I haven't been able to track anything down to say it is related: I lost a hard disk that I stored some program information on and had to replace it, but it is used mostly for back up so I am not sure this is related.