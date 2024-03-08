I'm using 6.6.3271.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit) and today most of the websites I visit load very slowly.

I've tried exactly the same sites on Chrome (Version 122.0.6261.112 (Official Build) (64-bit)) on the same machine. The web sites load instantly on Chrome.

I'm experiencing the same problem on my Macbook Pro M1 machine with Vivaldi which is synchronized with the Windows version.

I love Vivaldi but these problems will make me switch back to Chrome.

Can you please help?