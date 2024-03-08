Web pages load very slowly
I'm using 6.6.3271.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit) and today most of the websites I visit load very slowly.
I've tried exactly the same sites on Chrome (Version 122.0.6261.112 (Official Build) (64-bit)) on the same machine. The web sites load instantly on Chrome.
I'm experiencing the same problem on my Macbook Pro M1 machine with Vivaldi which is synchronized with the Windows version.
I love Vivaldi but these problems will make me switch back to Chrome.
Can you please help?
@tallboy2023
Hi, as all pages I use load as fast as before in 6.6 some example links would be good.
I take a random page like cnn.com and it load in < 1 second.
Please test this in a private window and/or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
The guest view page you provided is an example: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
I recorded a video of loading the URL with normal profile and guest view:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1J9lX3HEOkK87IxUlDvpGxFeI-R4I3T8h/view?usp=sharing
And here's the video of the same URL with Chrome on the same machine:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fJnrSUFIi6qwZQrsk_x0jlMU6DMNBg8k/view?usp=sharing
@tallboy2023
OK, no extensions involved, do you use a third party security software?
This happen often after a major update, the AV software "think" Vivaldi is alien and check every process.
Chrome, Edge and others are always whitelisted in such software, Vivaldi is not.
Maybe you can check this in the Windows task manager, does anything have high CPU usage except Vivaldi?
There is a corporate security software running on the machine but it had not been an issue before.
@tallboy2023
We don't have other users report this in the forum, some report Vivaldi slowdown itself. Open tabs, change to a different tab and so forth but no page loading slowdown.
Please wait a bit if other user may have an idea to help you.
Do you now wich security software is running in your company?
Cheers, mib
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/89541/err_socket_not_connected-on-google-and-youtube
This is exactly the same problem with the one I have. I could not see a resolution in the replies.
@tallboy2023
This was from August, two or three versions before 6.6 and is a different issue.
It might be an issue about the way Vivaldi is resolving addresses.
I made a VPN connection using a provider in the US with which all internet traffic is routed thru that VPN.
When that VPN connection is active, every page loads normally.
However with Chrome, I have no issues with or without VPN.
Is there a DNS setting for Vivaldi?
@tallboy2023
You can open the Chromium settings page:
chrome://settings/security
You can add a custom DNS there.
I tried Google, Cloudflare and OpenDNS. Nothing changed
I am writing this message in Vivaldi on MacOS which is on the same network and this also has the same problem. Probably my ISP is blocking something which Vivaldi relies on for address resolution. Weird problem.
The same problem exists on Vivaldi for Android when I am connected to the same Wifi as the Windows and MacOS machines. And still no problem with Chrome on Android.
@tallboy2023
Hm, this setting should overwrite your ISP DNS, I tested this with https://whoismydns.com
If I change to Clouflare it shows it, change to Google the same and so forth.
Maybe you have to flush your system, on Windows it is ipconfig /flushdns
If I remember correctly, macOS is Linux so
sudo dscacheutil -flushcache; sudo killall -HUP mDNSResponder
Should do it there.
@tallboy2023 I can report the same issue when using my corporate laptop. It's like using Vivaldi with the handbrakes on! I am using several extensions. In the past, I was advised to remove or reinstall those.
I sync my account.
My company's policy is to use Chrome or Edge. Tried different DNS server settings. I have not seen or experienced the same "handbrake" when using my private desktop.
@Mogle Thanks for the information. Yesterday Vivaldi was working fine on the same machine. This is what I can not understand. It's hard to find out the piece that has changed and caused this problem.
I still suspect it is network related because the problem exists also on the Android version of Vivaldi which works on a personal mobile phone.
I have had the issue for some time - random of the last week. I cant tell if it is my network, or some corporate software, or DNS setting....
@mib2berlin I verified that the reported DNS address changes on https://whoismydns.com when I change it in the settings but it has no help to resolve the slow loading of web pages.
What is the setting required under "Add custom DNS service provider? Trying to add my DNS server from NordVPN