I can't seem to make Vivaldi trigger Translate feature:

Can't make the translate icon in the address bar to appear:



Assigned a keboard shortcut Alt+T to "Translate page", but it doesn't do anything:



Some of the pages I'm reading don't allow selection of text

(E.g. Rakuten Kobo's web interface for reading books)

The only "safe" way to translate for me for now is to screenshot the passage, go to Google search, select Google Lens, and paste the screenshot -- but these are all too many steps

It would be great if Vivaldi could translate in-place

Also, reading the documentation, I get the impression that Translate is intended to show in Address bar only if the page language is different that Vivaldi's language

I don't understand this limitation -- I might still want to translate a page from a language I know to language I don't know; Or, for educational purposes I might use Vivaldi in a language that's not my best languge