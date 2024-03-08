Can't trigger Translate in Vivaldi
-
I can't seem to make Vivaldi trigger Translate feature:
- Can't make the translate icon in the address bar to appear:
- Assigned a keboard shortcut Alt+T to "Translate page", but it doesn't do anything:
Some of the pages I'm reading don't allow selection of text
(E.g. Rakuten Kobo's web interface for reading books)
The only "safe" way to translate for me for now is to screenshot the passage, go to Google search, select Google Lens, and paste the screenshot -- but these are all too many steps
It would be great if Vivaldi could translate in-place
Also, reading the documentation, I get the impression that Translate is intended to show in Address bar only if the page language is different that Vivaldi's language
I don't understand this limitation -- I might still want to translate a page from a language I know to language I don't know; Or, for educational purposes I might use Vivaldi in a language that's not my best languge
- Can't make the translate icon in the address bar to appear:
-
I was about to send this link to the forum. Use this as an alternative to reach translate and see results immidately
It will add Google translate into your existing search engines and you can see it in Vivaldi search engine setting (lol naturally)
Let me know if you'd need help using the shortcut link
-
mib2berlin
@vladimirg
Hi, not even Chrome can do this and I cant find a feature request about.
I don't like to recommend this, but I recommend an extension for this.
Just a quick test of the Google translator extension can do this, it translate any page to any language.
There is DeepL and other open source extensions you can try.
Cheers, mib
-
@vladimirg Try opening Translate in the side panel on the page that won't trigger translate, as in attached image. Click on the to language (right side) and change it to what you want it translated to. The Translate in address bar should pop up and offer to translate the page. At least that works for me right now...
-
mib2berlin
@lfisk
Hi and wow, even an old Vivaldi user like me is not aware of all features in Vivaldi.
@vladimirg
Forget what I wrote.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin One thing I've learned hanging around here is to enjoy eating humble pie Think I just got lucky with this