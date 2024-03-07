Hey there,

so aside from advocating for VMail to be a great abbreviation, I want to present this idea:

Many people use aliasing services nowadays, whether that be something different from their mailbox (like SimpleLogin, Addy.io or Forwardemail.net etc.) or an inherent feature of it (like with Fastmail's masked email addresses). Sad thing about that: user agents do not know or respect that concept.

Now, lots of room to argue about whether they should, but I just want to touch upon a few things of what it might mean to be "alias-aware" or "alias-native" for an MUA:

Integration of various alias/email provider's APIs to automatically discover the user's aliases, automatically create reverse aliases when composing a new email etc. as needed for that specific provider

UI should always look like all aliases are actual email addresses, i.e. From addresses of outgoing/To addresses of incoming mail should show as the alias instead of the mailbox address, and From addresses of incoming/To addresses of outgoing mail should show as the actual recipient's address

Visibility of whether aliases are enabled, disabled or permanently deleted when inspecting an email's From/To address more closely, with options to change the status right there

...

That's where you come into play. What features are still missing? Is my vision great or crap? Or just gibberish? That is intentionally not my personal "feature request" that I want to whine here about, more of an idea in general that I haven't personally seen explored much.