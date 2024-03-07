So I've recently been running into issues with a random assortment of sites that either don't load properly or just don't function. These sites worked perfectly fine a few weeks ago but stopped one by one.

The sites I've noticed issues on are Twitter, Onedrive, and some random sites like the Raëlian website.

I tried disabling my custom DNS settings but nothing changed. I tried accessing them on Firefox and it works fine. So I am guessing this is a Vivaldi issue.

Any advice or comments would be useful, I can provide more information if needed.

Twitter won't let me Tweet anything, not even replies. It works perfectly fine on my phone and in Firefox.



The Onedrive website loads for the most part, just not the important stuff. None of my files show up, once again, it works fine on my phone and in Firefox.



And for the other websites like the Raëlian one, it's just a blank white screen.